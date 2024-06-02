Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $943,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

