Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,011,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,871,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

