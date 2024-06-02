Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

