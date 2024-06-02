Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 682,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 169,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPTX

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.