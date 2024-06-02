Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

