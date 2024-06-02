Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.33. Repsol shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 53,626 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Repsol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPYY

Repsol Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. Repsol had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.