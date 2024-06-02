REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX American Resources

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. REX American Resources has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $875.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.