rhino investment partners Inc Acquires New Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. First Foundation makes up about 0.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 77.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 49.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Stock Up 4.0 %

First Foundation stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 319,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.29.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

