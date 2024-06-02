rhino investment partners Inc Buys 27,010 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 7.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.70% of Popular worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. 414,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,742. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $93.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

