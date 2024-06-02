rhino investment partners Inc Buys 3,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 3.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. 13,437,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,068,342. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

