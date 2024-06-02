Rice Partnership LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

