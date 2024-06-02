Rice Partnership LLC Sells 951 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.86. 3,401,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,111. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.08 and its 200-day moving average is $272.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.