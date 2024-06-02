Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.06. 7,431,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

