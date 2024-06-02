Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.05.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.60 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.