Robert W. Baird Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $136.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

