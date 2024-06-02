Robert W. Baird Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $65.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $177,068,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,152,000. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.