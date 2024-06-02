Robert W. Baird Trims Toro (NYSE:TTC) Target Price to $90.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Toro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. Toro has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,785,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

