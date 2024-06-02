Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.72 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

