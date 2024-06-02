Royal Bank of Canada Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $180.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEV. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.90.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

