Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saga Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGA stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.