Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.97. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 31.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

