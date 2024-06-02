Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

