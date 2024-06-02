Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $234.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.