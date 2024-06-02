Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $655.36 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.74 or 0.05581686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00051687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003055 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,770,116,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,749,675,775 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.