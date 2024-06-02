Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $210.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $175.12 and a one year high of $321.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.45.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
