SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $13.58. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 10,476 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBFG

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.54% of SB Financial Group worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.