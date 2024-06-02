Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 418,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

