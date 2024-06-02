Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 5.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $31,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 879,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

