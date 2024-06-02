Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

