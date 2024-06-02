Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Decreased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 690,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

