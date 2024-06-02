Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCRYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.53.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
