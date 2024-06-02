Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

