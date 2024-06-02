Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,156 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,037,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $462.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

