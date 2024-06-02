Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,019,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

SLB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 41,723,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

