Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,720 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. 3,446,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $607.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

