Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,447 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,242,000 after buying an additional 4,432,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,619,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

