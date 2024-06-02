Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8,964.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,656,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 3,032,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,267. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

