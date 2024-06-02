Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,680,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 12,984,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,726. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
