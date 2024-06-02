Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,015,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,606 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 879,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 599,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,337. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

