Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

