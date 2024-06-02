Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 53,829 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,829 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $127.46 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

