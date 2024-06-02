Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 69,770 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,770 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 6,966,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,728. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

