Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,428 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. 2,974,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.