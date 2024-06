SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares.

SDX Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

