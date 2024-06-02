Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sempra by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Sempra by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 159,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

