Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,721,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after acquiring an additional 303,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 296,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

