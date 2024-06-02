SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

