SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
SentinelOne Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.