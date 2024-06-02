SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,336,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 1,825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,112.8 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of SGHHF remained flat at C$10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.61.
About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
