SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,336,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 1,825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,112.8 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGHHF remained flat at C$10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.61.

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

