Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 331,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,190,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,437,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

