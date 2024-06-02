Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,197 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. LPL Financial makes up 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $559,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.21. 896,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $287.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

